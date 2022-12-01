Simcoe Capital Management LLC Has $35.56 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,275 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up approximately 4.9% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $35,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.07.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

