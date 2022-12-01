Simcoe Capital Management LLC Buys 44,516 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group comprises 14.8% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC owned about 2.86% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $107,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 344.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:ABG traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $203.92.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

