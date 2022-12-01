Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 7.8%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.29. 146,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,637,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silvergate Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,349,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after buying an additional 322,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

