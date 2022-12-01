Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.43

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 364920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Silver X Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$65.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 17.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

About Silver X Mining

(Get Rating)

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Nueva Recuperada project, a silver, lead, and zinc project covering an area of 20,472 hectares located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project that covers an area of 2,000 hectares located in the Ayacucho region of central Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.