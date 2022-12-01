Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 264.8% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sika Stock Performance

Shares of SXYAY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 185,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,295. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. Sika has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.50.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Featured Stories

