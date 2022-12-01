Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of SGHLW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 104,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,254. Signal Hill Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Signal Hill Acquisition

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

