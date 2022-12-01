Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SSTK. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $53.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $116.70.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.