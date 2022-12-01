Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Drops By 26.2%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of VersaBank in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in VersaBank by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 115,141 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 203,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBNK traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 186,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68. VersaBank has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter. VersaBank had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

