Short Interest in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENAW) Decreases By 33.9%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Venus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of VENAW stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 40,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Venus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

