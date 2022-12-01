Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Increases By 74.9%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,600 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the October 31st total of 475,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 87,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 21,734.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,858,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813,317 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 452.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after buying an additional 814,121 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,936,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,083,000 after buying an additional 599,441 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 581,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after buying an additional 514,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,677,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

