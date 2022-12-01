Short Interest in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Decreases By 38.3%

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

UTA Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

UTAA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,098. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. UTA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

