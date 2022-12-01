Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rises By 98.1%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,941,800 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 4,008,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,726.5 days.
UniCredit Trading Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:UNCFF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.
UniCredit Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UniCredit (UNCFF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.