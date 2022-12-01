Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rises By 98.1%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,941,800 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 4,008,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,726.5 days.

UniCredit Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:UNCFF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

