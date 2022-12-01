Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Increases By 16.6%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.5 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSRYF remained flat at $9.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $9.29.
About Treasury Wine Estates
