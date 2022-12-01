Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Grows By 553.3%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 553.3% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,013.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 277,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,111. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

