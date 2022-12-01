Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Declines By 34.6%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 945,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TNXP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,431. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

