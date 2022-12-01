Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Grows By 34.9%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,482.7 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock remained flat at $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $5.91.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

