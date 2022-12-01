Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Grows By 34.9%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,482.7 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock remained flat at $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $5.91.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

About Tokyu Fudosan

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.