Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Expands By 58.3%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,400 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 3,285,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 219.4 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMF remained flat at $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.