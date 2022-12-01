Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Expands By 58.3%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,400 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 3,285,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 219.4 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMF remained flat at $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

