Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Increases By 229.0%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 229.0% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 48,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKGFY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,600 ($43.07) to GBX 3,468 ($41.49) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.40) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,984.00.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

