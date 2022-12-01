Short Interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expands By 16.4%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 657,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 14,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.34. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 483,661 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 399,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,230,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 418,248 shares during the period. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

