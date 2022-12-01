Short Interest in Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) Decreases By 41.9%

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Statera Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Statera Biopharma by 275.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82,391 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Statera Biopharma by 335.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Statera Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Statera Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Statera Biopharma by 409.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126,715 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Statera Biopharma Stock Performance

STAB stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 108,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,554. Statera Biopharma has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

Statera Biopharma Company Profile

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

