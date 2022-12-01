Short Interest in SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Increases By 120.0%

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition during the second quarter worth $187,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition during the first quarter worth $317,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in SPK Acquisition by 2.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

SPK Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

SPK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 1,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,330. SPK Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

SPK Acquisition Company Profile

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

