Short Interest in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Declines By 46.8%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,500 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Smart for Life in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
SMFL stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Smart for Life has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.
Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.
