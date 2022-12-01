Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Declines By 58.9%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,961. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silver Bull Resources has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

