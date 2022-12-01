Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Declines By 58.9%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,961. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silver Bull Resources has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
