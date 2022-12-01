Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Declines By 30.0%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $61.39.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

