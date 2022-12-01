Short Interest in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Rises By 676.6%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, an increase of 676.6% from the October 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXR Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $14,234,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,937,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,579,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,428,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,327,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXR Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RXRA stock remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,157. RXR Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

RXR Acquisition Company Profile

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

