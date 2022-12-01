Short Interest in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Declines By 23.9%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Rambus Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 47,677 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,581,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 490,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 49,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.66. 25,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.86 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.