Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Increases By 471.4%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QMCI remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,069. QuoteMedia has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuoteMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.35 target price on the stock.

About QuoteMedia

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

