Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Declines By 22.3%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,400 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 1,146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,904.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

BGAOF stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

