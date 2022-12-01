Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Decreases By 35.7%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pressure BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBIO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 18,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $12.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.69. Pressure BioSciences has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

