Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Decreases By 35.7%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBIO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 18,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $12.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.69. Pressure BioSciences has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
