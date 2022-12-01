Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Expands By 560.0%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGP. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

PGP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 35,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,797. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

