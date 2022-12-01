Short Interest in Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Rises By 160.0%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Pigeon Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PGENY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Pigeon has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67.
About Pigeon
