Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Increases By 148.8%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mazda Motor Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 83,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,755. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MZDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mazda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

