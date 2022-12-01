Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Decreases By 31.1%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGYR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 5,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464. Magyar Bancorp has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.

Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

(Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.