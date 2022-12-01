Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Expands By 211.6%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 211.6% from the October 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 65.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 179,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 150,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,103. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

