Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Expands By 211.6%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 211.6% from the October 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 65.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 179,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000.
Shares of NYSE:KIO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 150,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,103. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.05.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
