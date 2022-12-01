Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Declines By 60.2%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,900 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the October 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,344,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.10. 2,643,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $110.44.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

