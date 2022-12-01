Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Increases By 114.0%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the October 31st total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. 372,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,714. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $51.29.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $280,000.

