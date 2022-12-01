Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Rises By 427.4%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 427.4% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QYLG. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,763,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 402.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $284,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

