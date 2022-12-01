Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Expands By 217.8%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 217.8% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GNGBY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 331 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.17. Getinge AB has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $44.60.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $658.92 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

