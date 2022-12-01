Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Decreases By 63.6%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,625,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,021,473.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FBIOP stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

Fortress Biotech Dividend Announcement

About Fortress Biotech

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

