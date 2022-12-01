Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Rises By 30.8%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,641. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

