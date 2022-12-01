Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Expands By 67.5%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the October 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $117,000.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.76. 28,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,155. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $122.35.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.