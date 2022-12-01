Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Expands By 67.5%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the October 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $117,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.76. 28,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,155. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $122.35.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.