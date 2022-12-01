Short Interest in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Grows By 200.0%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ESBA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.