Short Interest in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Grows By 200.0%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ESBA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

