Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Expands By 240.0%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDPFY. Societe Generale increased their price objective on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.28) to €6.10 ($6.29) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.67. 33,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Featured Stories

