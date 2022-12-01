Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Grows By 68.9%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the October 31st total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 45,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,872. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

