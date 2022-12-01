Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Increases By 85.5%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the October 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS CFWFF remained flat at $4.92 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

