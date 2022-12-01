Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Declines By 43.5%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTBDW remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23.

