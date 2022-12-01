Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Drops By 39.5%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 359,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTLCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 330 ($3.95) to GBX 345 ($4.13) in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 530 ($6.34) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Panmure Gordon raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.75.

British Land Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BTLCY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 212,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,711. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

British Land Cuts Dividend

About British Land

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

