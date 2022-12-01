Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Expands By 43.9%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the October 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 2,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,049. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BOLT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

