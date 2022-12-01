Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Rises By 30.7%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

bleuacacia Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLEU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,548. bleuacacia has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bleuacacia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 608,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 444,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 294,943 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 71,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 493,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 93,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.