Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Grows By 296.9%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 296.9% from the October 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,976,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,909,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 632,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 872,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 590,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,702 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. 314,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,600. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

